MOST WANTED: Francisco Corona

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police need your help in looking for Francisco Corona.

According to MBPD Officer Brenda Christy, "We've got warrants outstanding for him for transporting a child under the age of sixteen."

That child is his son, Alexander Corona-Nava, 3. Christy says in April of this year, Corona went to pay a weekend visit to his son at Quail Marsh Condominiums in Myrtle Beach, but never returned him to the mother.

Now Christy says the child may not even be in the country.

"We have reason to believe that this child may have been taken to Mexico to his grandparents," she explained.

Corona, authorities believe, may have since returned to the country illegally.

"If we are able to arrest him," warned Christy, "We are going to try to get ICE involved for deportation."

Police say they have reason to believe Corona may be back in Horry County. Christy says she hopes with the public's help, police will be able to bring Alexander Corona-Nava back to his mother and send Corona back to Mexico.

Corona is described as 5 feet 10 inches in height and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you know his whereabouts, you are urged to call Myrtle Beach Police at (843) 918-1366.

