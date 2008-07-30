Raycom Employment

CURRENT JOB OPENINGS

WMBF NEWS, a Raycom Media station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community. As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of our full-time job opportunity notification mailing list. If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration. Send your request to:

Debbie Dowling, Business Office Coord.

WMBF NEWS

918 Frontage Road East

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Click here to view the EEO Public File Report.

WMBF News also offers internships to eligible students to provide a hands-on learning experience for students looking to gain knowledge and insight about the communications and television industry. Internships are offered in a variety of departments at the station, including news, marketing, sales and community/public affairs.

To print out a WMBF News internship application, click here.