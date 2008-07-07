It was one of the worst hurricanes in U.S. history that fueled the fire in Meteorologist Jamie Arnold. Hurricane Hugo slammed into Jamie's hometown of Charlotte, NC when he was just a youngster. From that day forward, he knew he would be dedicated to forecasting storms. Jamie now provides the weekday evening forecast on WMBF News.

The passion for all things weather sent Jamie to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he majored in both atmospheric science and geography. The need to know even more about weather led him to further his education at UNC-Charlotte with a master's degree focusing on severe storm forecasting and lightning in the Carolinas.

Several internships at local TV stations in Charlotte added an extra dimension to Jamie's enthusiasm for weather - the need to share that enthusiasm with the television audience. The first step in that process was his first job as a weather producer at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte. There he learned the ropes of the television weather business and honed his skills as an eventual television meteorologist.

Jamie's first on air gig came at the NBC affiliate covering the Greenville/Washington/New Bern area of North Carolina. With that on-air job came a lot of first-hand experience in covering the worst weather the Carolinas have to offer. In his six years there, Jamie covered several tornado outbreaks and even a few snow storms, but it was the experience he received covering four land-falling hurricanes and six tropical storms that Jamie is most proud of. That experience will serve WMBF viewers well when the next storm comes calling.

When he's not watching the weather Jamie enjoys spending time with family, working in the yard, cooking and of course, hanging out at the beach.

In 2011, Jamie was awarded the Best Weathercast by the South Carolina Associated Press.

Little-known facts