Ted Fortenberry

Ted left WMBF News in December 2014 to become Vice President and General Manager of WLBT and Mississippi News Now, the Raycom-owned NBC affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi. Ted replaced longtime WLBT Vice President and General Manager Dan Modisett who retired at the end of the year.
“While we will sorely miss Dan Modisett at WLBT, we are very pleased to have a native Mississippian returning home to manage a great station and our digital media assets in Jackson. Ted has done a terrific job building a very strong news, sales, digital and marketing presence at WMBF in Myrtle Beach”, said Pat LaPlatney, Senior Vice President Raycom Media.
