Ted Fortenberry is the former Vice President and General Manager of WMBF News. He was tabbed by Raycom Media to lead the way in making WMBF News the television station of the future. His focus, determination and drive helped drive WMBF News to become the live, local, late-breaking news leader in the Myrtle Beach/Florence area.Ted started in June 2007 as WMBF News' first employee. The University of Southern Mississippi graduate previously spent time at WMBF's sister station KAIT in Jonesboro, AR, where he served the station as vice president and general manager. Before that, Ted held sales management positions at WJZY and WWWB in Charlotte, NC, WHNS in Greenville, SC, and Cox CableRep in New Orleans.Ted says "the opportunity to have a positive impact on the community" - through news coverage and marketing partnerships - is his favorite part of the job.Ted's career started in high school at WTYL, a local radio station in Tylertown, MS. While a student at Southern Mississippi, WDAM introduced Ted to the television world.





Ted left WMBF News in December 2014 to become Vice President and General Manager of WLBT and Mississippi News Now, the Raycom-owned NBC affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi. Ted replaced longtime WLBT Vice President and General Manager Dan Modisett who retired at the end of the year.





“While we will sorely miss Dan Modisett at WLBT, we are very pleased to have a native Mississippian returning home to manage a great station and our digital media assets in Jackson. Ted has done a terrific job building a very strong news, sales, digital and marketing presence at WMBF in Myrtle Beach”, said Pat LaPlatney, Senior Vice President Raycom Media.