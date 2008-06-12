Michael Maely - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Michael Maely

Michael Maely joined the WMBF News team in May 2008 as main anchor. You can catch him sharing all the live, local, late breaking details of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas Monday through Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.

Michael's news career began in 1996; he most recently was a reporter and fill-in anchor at the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, OH. Prior to that, he was weekend anchor/reporter at the FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, IN. Michael also worked at the NBC in Grand Rapids, MI, where he reported exclusively for the station along the shores of Lake Michigan as the Lakeshore Bureau Chief.

Michael spent most of his life along the shores of Lake Michigan, though his career began in the same city as his life did in South Bend, IN, at the local NBC affiliate. While there, he worked the overnight shift as a morning show producer before leading the investigative unit. Motivated to speak the words he'd been writing, Michael began filling in as a reporter until landing a full time reporter gig at a CBS affiliate in West Lafayette, IN.

Michael has earned awards from the Indiana Associated Press, the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and he has been nominated for a regional Emmy for his work at WMBF News. Michael is a graduate of DePaul University. While in Chicago he interned at a host of TV stations, including the local FOX, ABC and CBS stations.

Michael likes spending spare time with family, who he hopes will relocate here to Myrtle Beach! He also likes swing, salsa and merengue dancing and studying the latest and greatest in automotive technology. Other enjoyments: wine tasting, tennis and skiing - though he's happy to ditch his snow skies for water-equipped boards now that he's living near the ocean!

Little-known facts
  1. Back in high school, people would have described me as "most likely to be a talk show host."
     
  2. I am the happiest when I am behind the wheel, ideally on a closed track!
     
  3. The three things I can't live without are sushi, the ocean and the internet.
     
  4. My biggest fear is overlooking a good bargain.
     
  5. People would say I am relentlessly inquisitive.
     
  6. My favorite travel destination is Cabo San Lucas.  I have never seen it rain there!
     
  7. My most memorable assignment was when I recently interviewed a man whose wife drowned in floodwater after she tried to swim to safety after her car became submerged.  When she hadn't returned from work, he set out to look for her.  It took the husband hours to locate and reach her in the current, and when he did, she signed "My Joey" before she died in his arms.  He did all he could to save her, and despite the loss, took the time to tell us about his wife in hopes that his story of loss might prevent others from driving across submerged roadways.  I'll never forget his agony, but more than that, his strength.

SIDEBAR: Michael Maely

Email Facebook Twitter More>>

Powered by Frankly