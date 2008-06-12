Michael Maely joined the WMBF News team in May 2008 as main anchor. You can catch him sharing all the live, local, late breaking details of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas Monday through Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.

Michael's news career began in 1996; he most recently was a reporter and fill-in anchor at the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, OH. Prior to that, he was weekend anchor/reporter at the FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, IN. Michael also worked at the NBC in Grand Rapids, MI, where he reported exclusively for the station along the shores of Lake Michigan as the Lakeshore Bureau Chief.

Michael spent most of his life along the shores of Lake Michigan, though his career began in the same city as his life did in South Bend, IN, at the local NBC affiliate. While there, he worked the overnight shift as a morning show producer before leading the investigative unit. Motivated to speak the words he'd been writing, Michael began filling in as a reporter until landing a full time reporter gig at a CBS affiliate in West Lafayette, IN.

Michael has earned awards from the Indiana Associated Press, the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and he has been nominated for a regional Emmy for his work at WMBF News. Michael is a graduate of DePaul University. While in Chicago he interned at a host of TV stations, including the local FOX, ABC and CBS stations.

Michael likes spending spare time with family, who he hopes will relocate here to Myrtle Beach! He also likes swing, salsa and merengue dancing and studying the latest and greatest in automotive technology. Other enjoyments: wine tasting, tennis and skiing - though he's happy to ditch his snow skies for water-equipped boards now that he's living near the ocean!

Little-known facts