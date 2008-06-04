Drew Hansen

Drew is a proud graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL and home of the Salukis! Drew's career began with Raycom Media and WTOC in Savannah, GA as a weekend news photographer in 2002.

After moving to Orlando, FL, and back to Southern Illinois, Drew returned to Raycom Media to help launch WMBF in May of 2008 as chief photographer. Now as news operations manager, Drew oversees all equipment related to electronic newsgathering including cameras, cars, live trucks, and training for new employees.

Outside of work, Drew enjoys spending time with his 2 daughters.