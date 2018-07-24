Illegal casinos, unauthorized police force lead to arrest of dozens of Tuscarora Nation members

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Dozens of members of the Tuscarora Nation were arrested today on charges of gambling, manufacturing controlled substances and money laundering, according to a release from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The arrests come after a year-long multi-agency investigation that found the group operating three illegal casinos, according to N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement, the agency that executed today's search warrants. The illegal casinos were located in Maxton, Pembroke and Red Springs.
Investigators seized vehicles, money, marijuana, firearms and over 200 illegal gaming machines during the raid.
Officials say the Tuscarora Nation members were also operating an unlicensed police force and an indoor marijuana grow with multiple outdoor grows. The group was also making threats of war against law enforcement.
"Citizens living near the casinos complained of the illegal activity taking place and notified law enforcement," said Terrance Merriweather, head of N.C. ALE.
The release from the SBI goes on to state:
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with ALE on the year-long operation.
The casinos had one-arm bandit, Pot of Gold and other illegal gambling machines housed in blacked-out buildings with no clocks. The casinos operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week and all had heavily-armed security who were not only unlicensed, but using blue lights in their trucks.
Those arrested include the Tuscarora Nation’s leader, Kendall Locklear, his son, Keaton, the armed personnel at the casinos and other casino employees.
"Most of the offenders arrested today were considered to be armed and dangerous and many have criminal records," said Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey. "People living in those towns were scared of the activities taking place around the casinos. At the end of the day, this operation is all about community betterment."
The casinos are located at 1345 Modest Road, Maxton, 129 Nancy Lane, Pembroke and 1521 Opal Road, Red Springs.
In addition to the law enforcement agencies named above, others participated in today's arrests including the Lumberton, Maxton, Red Springs Police departments, the State Bureau of Investigation, the N.C. and Virginia National Guard, campus police from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke; Department of Public Safety K-9 unit, Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau.
This is an on-going investigation.
The following people were arrested for felonious operate, allow to be operated and keep in possession of illegal slot machines and gambling:
- Kendall Locklear, 57 (12 charges - released on $250,000 bond)
- Michelle Locklear, 46
- Kendrick Locklear, 21 (11 charges - released on $101,000 bond)
- Micheal Locklear, 17 (3 charges - released on $25,000 bond)
- Fredrick Hawkins, 45
- Timmy Oxendine, 46 (18 charges - released on $100,000 bond)
- Perry Locklear, 44 (23 charges - released on $100,000 bond)
- Timothy Jacobs, 49 (5 charges - released on $100,000 bond)
- Jeffrey Ingram
- Keton Oxendine, 24
- Jerry Oxendine, 59 (2 charges - released on $500,000 bond)
- Edith Oxendine, 55 (2 charges - released on $100,000 bond)
- Miranda Jo Dial
- Robert Chavis, 62 (18 charges - released on $100,000 bond)
- Derena Chavis, 52
- Felicia Campbell, 46
- Dustin Warriax, 27 (11 charges - released on $100,000 bond)
- Richard Sampson, 44
- Marcus Bullard, 19
- Gloria Ann Dial
- Jeremy Lee Jones, 44
- Jazmin Scott, 21
- Torri Alexis Locklear, 24
- Dusty Ray Godwin, 30
All of the suspects have been released on bond. Stay with WMBF News as we learn more about this raid.
