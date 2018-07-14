Brad Dickerson came to WMBF News in February 2016 as a digital content producer. He became the station's digital content manager in July 2018.
While at one time envisioning himself becoming either a lawyer or a teacher, Brad made the leap into journalism in 2006, getting his start with his hometown newspaper in Glasgow, Ky., covering business, agriculture and, ultimately, crime. He covered crime for another paper in Florida before moving to Myrtle Beach for a county government reporter position at The Sun News.
Brad transitioned out of news in 2013, working as a media communications manager for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Still, the thrill of a newsroom could not be denied, and he made his way back in 2016.
A 2002 graduate of the University of Kentucky, Brad still bleeds blue. When not working, he enjoys playing guitar, running, catching a great movie and cheering on his beloved UK Wildcats.