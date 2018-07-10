Ashley Talley has been news director at WMBF since March 2015. Originally from southern Virginia, her family vacationed in the Grand Strand since she was an infant and she is thrilled to now call it her home.
Ashley graduated from Brown University with a BA in English and Honors in creative writing. After teaching English and writing at UNC Wilmington while completing her Masters, Ashley started her career in television at WWAY in Wilmington. She spent over four years at WSOC in Charlotte and was assistant news director at WCTI in New Bern, NC for two-and-a-half years before joining the amazing team at WMBF News.
The best parts of Ashley's job are working with bright, young journalists, planning coverage of big events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee from hurricanes to air shows, and helping tell stories that matter to our community.
If she’s ever outside the newsroom, Ashley enjoys playing tennis, traveling to new places (recent destinations included Cuba and Cabo), and taking her sweet, old lab/retriever mix Lucy on long rambles on the beach.