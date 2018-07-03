Woman dies after falling from Ocean Boulevard resort balcony

A video reportedly taken after a girl was attacked by something in the water off of Myrtle Beach’s shores is going viral on social media.More >>
A video reportedly taken after a girl was attacked by something in the water off of Myrtle Beach’s shores is going viral on social media.More >>
More than 20 people gathered at Carolina Forest Community Church on Tuesday to shed tears, comfort one another and remember 19-year-old Rachel Mullen, who died in a car crash Monday night.More >>
More than 20 people gathered at Carolina Forest Community Church on Tuesday to shed tears, comfort one another and remember 19-year-old Rachel Mullen, who died in a car crash Monday night.More >>
The man accused of murdering a young girl and her grandmother in Darlington County will face a jury in 2019.More >>
The man accused of murdering a young girl and her grandmother in Darlington County will face a jury in 2019.More >>
Police are investigating after a person reportedly fell from a balcony Tuesday morning at the Westgate Resort at 415 South Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.More >>
Police are investigating after a person reportedly fell from a balcony Tuesday morning at the Westgate Resort at 415 South Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.More >>
Just two weeks after a man's legs were mangled in an accident along the coast of Myrtle Beach and following multiple drownings in parts of the Carolinas, officials are stressing safety on the water this Independence Day holiday.More >>
Just two weeks after a man's legs were mangled in an accident along the coast of Myrtle Beach and following multiple drownings in parts of the Carolinas, officials are stressing safety on the water this Independence Day holiday.More >>
When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.More >>
When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.More >>
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.More >>
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.More >>
A suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt. Police have confirmed one victim died.More >>
A suspect was taken into custody after a manhunt. Police have confirmed one victim died.More >>
A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sale of "Palmetto Roses" in the Charleston market and resisting arrest when officers tried to stop him.More >>
A 16-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sale of "Palmetto Roses" in the Charleston market and resisting arrest when officers tried to stop him.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
A woman from the Mississippi coast was arrested Monday in Ellisville after police found drugs and a baby inside her vehicle.More >>
A woman from the Mississippi coast was arrested Monday in Ellisville after police found drugs and a baby inside her vehicle.More >>
Police are investigating after a person reportedly fell from a balcony Tuesday morning at the Westgate Resort at 415 South Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.More >>
Police are investigating after a person reportedly fell from a balcony Tuesday morning at the Westgate Resort at 415 South Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.More >>