Woman dies after falling from Ocean Boulevard resort balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has died after falling from a balcony Tuesday at the Westgate Resort at 415 South Ocean Boulevard, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.

According to a news release, when police arrived, a woman was found in the parking lot of the resort. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are investigating to determine the cause of death. The victim’s name is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

