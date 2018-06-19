Deputies capture man wanted in court who escaped bail bondsman

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating four women who have been reported over the last few weeks.More >>
The South Carolina Democratic Party Board of Canvassers has granted a re-election at one precinct for the Florence District 2 City Council seat.More >>
Horry County police are still searching for a suspect who robbed the Sunhouse convenience store along Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road in the Longs area while dressed as a woman.More >>
An Horry County firefighter is offering a $3,500 reward for anyone who finds his beloved dog.More >>
Whether the talk is about growth in the county or police department response times, giving the department money will help put more officers on the street to maintain and improve the community.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy at Cleveland Clinic woke up to cosmetic results she says she did not consent to.More >>
The vaccine helps fight Type 1 diabetes by stopping the immune system from attacking the pancreas.More >>
Jennifer Duncan is learning how to walk again, after losing her leg in an accident in 2016.More >>
Police say he suffered a stab wound to the upper part of his chest at around 10 a.m. and was later pronounced dead.More >>
Popsy, the remaining white tiger at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, was euthanized Thursday due to age-related issues, zoo officials said.More >>
