Deputies capture man wanted in court who escaped bail bondsman

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested the man who escaped custody from a bail bondsman on Tuesday morning, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were searching in the area of Highway 52 and Interstate 95. According to Kirby, the man escaped around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Kirby says the man was out on bond for discharging a firearm into a dwelling and never showed back up to court. A bail bondman found him and had the man handcuffed. While waiting for sheriff’s deputies to take custody of the suspect, the man got away running from the bail bondsman.

