Man accused of trying to abduct woman in Garden City is a convicted murderer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The man who reportedly tried to abduct a woman on a Garden City street earlier this month was convicted of murder in 1980 and sentenced to life in prison, according to Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

When 67-year-old Jeremiah Dicapua was initially convicted, the law allowed convicts to be eligible for parole after serving 20 years in prison. Before the 1990s, someone previously convicted was eligible for parole hearings annually, Root says.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Dicapua was taken into custody on June 15 and charged with kidnapping. Authorities allege that he accosted a woman who was jogging on South Waccamaw Drive on June 10. The woman told Georgetown County deputies a man got out of his vehicle and grabbed her arm before she fought him off and ran away, the release stated.

Dicapua was also charged with arson in May after reportedly setting a woman’s car on fire. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

