Fire officials warn of dangers of water left in hoses during the heat

By Christina Lob, Video Journalist
Fire officials warn of dangers of hot water left in hoses. (Source: WMBF News) Fire officials warn of dangers of hot water left in hoses. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a heat indices reaching over 100 degrees in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today, a warning for parents—you’ll want to clear out the water in that hose before using it to cool off.

Earlier this month, Las Vegas Fire Rescue tweeted out a photo as a reminder to parents. It's a story that quickly became hot on social media about a toddler who was badly burned from scalding water in the hose.

Fire officials say water left in a hose in the yard can quickly reach 130 or 140 degrees. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Lieutenant Jonathan Evans says the best thing to do is to let the water run for a few minutes before letting your children play in it.

“Anytime you have anything outside like that, make sure that you get all the water out of the hose first because it can get heated very quickly and become a hazard when anyone touches it. You want to think about those things when you’re filling up the kiddy pool or if you’re playing in the sprinklers. Let it run for a little bit, let that cool down,” said Evans.

The warning also goes for animals which can be burned as easily as children if sprayed with hot water from a hose.

