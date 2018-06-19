Horry Fire Rescue battle mobile home fire

Responding firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived (Source: HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two fire departments responded to a fire near Conway Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the City of Conway Fire Department assisted HCFR with a mobile home fire on Ned Lane off Highway 548. HCFR confirms the call came in around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived and multiple people were inside when crews arrived on scene.

The trailer is considered a “total loss,” HCFR says. No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Red Cross has been requested.

