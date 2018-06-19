SUV flips on Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An overturned vehicle has a portion of Kings Highway blocked in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police and Fire crews responded to the accident that occurred around 11:30am.

A SUV was overturned on its roof when our crew responded to the scene.

It appears the accident involved the SUV and a truck.

A witness on scene told WMBF News that just one woman was in the SUV. The witness says the woman not taken to the hospital and was treated on scene for scrapes on her knees.

