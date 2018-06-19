Police: Man pulls gun on woman at Myrtle Beach motel, demands money

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from a woman early Sunday morning as she was returning to her North Ocean Boulevard motel.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, responding officers spoke to the 42-year-old victim in front of the 7 Brothers Motel. The victim said she was returning to her room on the second floor when she noticed the suspect standing between the doors of room 203 and 204. Police say the suspect approached the victim and demanded money, saying “I know you got paid on Friday.”

After telling the suspect she had no money, he allegedly pulled out a gun from his pocket and pointed it at her. According to the report, the victim then ran down the stairs. She told police the suspect did not follow her and does not know where he went.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.