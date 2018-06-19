Police need your help locating missing man who may be in the Myrtle Beach area

Gregory Constant, 27, was last seen around noon on June 14 when he walked away from his home in Mullins (Source: Mullins PD)

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – The Mullins Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Gregory Constant, 27, was last seen around noon on June 14 when he walked away from his home in Mullins. Constant is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he may visit friends in the Myrtle Beach area.

If you have any information on Constant’s whereabouts, call Mullins police at 843-464-0707.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.