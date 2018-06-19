Police investigating after person shot in Longs

Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday morning on Pine Needle Drive in the Longs area, according to Cpt. John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department.More >>
The Nashville-based music venue, Tin Roof, is opening its Myrtle Beach location this week.More >>
The man who reportedly tried to abduct a woman on a Garden City street on earlier this month was convicted of murder in 1980 and sentenced to life in prison, according to Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.More >>
High heat and humidity will reach their peak Wednesday and Thursday with the heat index reaching to dangerous levels both days.More >>
A Dillon County man who killed a Florence woman while driving drunk was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prisonMore >>
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes east of Montgomery.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
