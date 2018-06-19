Police investigating after person shot in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday morning on Pine Needle Drive in the Longs area, according to Cpt. John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

According to an Horry County Police report, the victim said he was driving along Pine Needle Drive when he felt a sharp pain in his side. The police report says he then realized he was being shot at.

Police found the victim on Freemont Road with two bullet wounds.

People who live nearby say they believe the victim was a Pepsi driver on his way to work.

Some people in the area say it's scary to know stuff like that happens near them.

“Could’ve happened to me," Clara Mae said. "I could’ve been out there at the mailbox and it could’ve happened to me.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

