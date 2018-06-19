American Airlines cancels more flights at MYR - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

American Airlines cancels more flights at MYR

More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Tuesday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News) More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Tuesday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Tuesday as a technical issue continues to impact passengers.

As of about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows five flights set to arrive at MYR from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are canceled. Six flights bound for Charlotte from MYR are also canceled.

PSA Airlines, a regional carrier of American Airlines, said in a tweet Monday the airline is working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

If you’re flying out of MYR, click here to check your flight status.

