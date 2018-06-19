American Airlines cancels more flights at MYR

More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Tuesday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Tuesday as a technical issue continues to impact passengers.

As of about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows five flights set to arrive at MYR from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are canceled. Six flights bound for Charlotte from MYR are also canceled.

PSA Airlines, a regional carrier of American Airlines, said in a tweet Monday the airline is working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

We understand recent cancellations have been frustrating for customers and are doing everything in our power to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. American is working to contact all those impacted, but please check your flight status before going to the airport. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) June 18, 2018

