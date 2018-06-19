FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat on tap today; Heat index will climb to over 100 degrees

Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday morning on Pine Needle Drive in the Longs area, according to Cpt. John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department.More >>
If a federal bill known as “Recovering America’s Wildlife Act” gets passed, it could bring millions of dollars to the state’s natural resources department, according to Capt. Robert McCullough with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.More >>
Several American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Tuesday as a technical issue continues to impact passengers.More >>
We have our first heat advisory of the season Tuesday for dangerous heat. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. this evening. Highs today will read in the 90s on the thermometer, but the heat index will feel like 101 at the beach to 105 inland.More >>
Several people who live on the side streets of Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach recently received a letter saying they need to get rid of obstructions in front of their homes. The city says that’s because the space could be used for public parking. Around 30 people came out to the city council meeting on Monday to speak out about the issue.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
African-American communities mark Juneteenth each year with barbecues, music, prayer, reunions and pilgrimages back to Galveston.More >>
The family returned the pool ladder, but all the other designs were similar.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
