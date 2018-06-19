FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat on tap today; Heat index will climb to over 100 degrees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have our first heat advisory of the season Tuesday for dangerous heat. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. this evening. Highs today will read in the 90s on the thermometer, but the heat index will feel like 101 at the beach to 105 inland. The beaches will be in the mid to low 90s and the Pee Dee will hit the upper 90s this afternoon with a few locations even making it to 99.

A cooling thunderstorm isn’t completely out of the question, but it’s not likely. We’ll mainly get blazing sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will see the heat continue with afternoon temperatures creeping up a few more degrees. Readings will climb into the lower 90s on the beach and the upper 90s to near 100 across most of the inland areas. High humidity will once again push the heat index as high as 103 to 107.

Hot and humid weather will continue from Friday into the weekend with temperatures only cooling slightly. High humidity will continue to result in the heat index reaching just over 100 degrees. A few storms will develop from time to time from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

