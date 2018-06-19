SCDNR backs federal bill that creates more money for wildlife preservation

The bill, which was introduced in the house back in December, aims to amend the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act and make more money available for conservation and preservation of natural resources (Source WMBF News).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If a federal bill known as “Recovering America’s Wildlife Act” gets passed, it could bring millions of dollars to the state’s natural resources department, according to Capt. Robert McCullough with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

"It's the opportunity to get some money back to the state so we can use it in helping wildlife and working with species and working with different animals that are endangered or need protecting,” said McCullough.

The bill says Congress finds many different species of fish and wildlife that have an important effect on our nation - whether it be economic, recreational, educational or cultural. The preservation of wildlife is important so future generations can hunt, fish and understand nature, according to the findings in the bill.

McCullough said it looks like there’s a lot of support for this bill, and he hopes it will rise to the level of eventually getting passed.

A study was done in conjunction with Clemson which shows how big of an economic impact natural resources have on our state, McCullough says.

"A conservative estimate was $34 billion that natural resources bring into the state of South Carolina. People using the natural resources of the state, be it hunters, fisherman, outdoor recreation, it is a huge impact,” he said.

