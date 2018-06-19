NMB residents address city council over parking issues

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several people who live on the side streets of Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach recently received a letter saying they need to get rid of obstructions in front of their homes. The city says that’s because the space could be used for public parking. Around 30 people came out to the city council meeting on Monday to speak out about the issue.

"Don't try to take people's yards and turn it into a public parking lot,” said Len Anthony. The letter from the city says residents must move any obstructions from the road 27 feet into the lawn by June 17. According to the city, that piece of land is actually a public right of way.

“We don't think it's illegal,” said City Manager Mike Mahaney during Monday night’s meeting.



"There are people who have paid a lot of money over the years, landscaping, caring for, trimming, making this a pretty place to live,” said Anthony.



While the city says it's public property, Anthony explains the city hasn't worked to upkeep that area in the past. Anthony thinks this new parking plan is in response to the parking lawsuit between residents and the city; four neighbors are currently suing North Myrtle Beach for allowing people to park in the middle of Ocean Blvd.



"The plaintiff's in the median lawsuit see this as payback for having brought the lawsuit and we're going to fight this as well and we're not going to take this,” said Anthony.

"I'm not going to say a whole lot, but I will say prior to litigation we had no problems, and I will leave it at that,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.



Anthony and other residents say they're hoping the city can find another solution to the parking problem because they say letting people park on the sides of the street is a safety issue. "All it takes is a second for a little kid to take that one little step out into the pavement, and boom, you got a dead child. Is offering free parking to visitors worth that risk?"



Anthony says residents have filed a temporary restraining order to stop the city from removing anything from their yards until the lawsuit is settled.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.