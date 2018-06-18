Mother, daughter OK after storms blow roof off their Robeson County home

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - One family in Robeson County is picking up the pieces after their roof blew off during Monday evening's storms.

Genntoria Nelson and her daughter, Ty'Geriah Bell, said they were at their home off Alamac Village in Lumberton when the storm came through. Before they knew it, their roof was gone.

“My daughter was in her room, I was in my room. It was like a whole hard shake. And then a friend called my phone and let us know, asking me if I was OK,” Nelson said. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? I'm fine.’ He's like, ‘Your whole panel just came off. Are you alright?’ And then neighbors came over and helped us out.”

The two say it happened so quickly and water started falling where their roof had once been.

Both said they’re thankful to be OK.

