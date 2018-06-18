Wanted man arrested in Loris area Monday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Wanted man arrested in Loris area Monday night

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement have arrested a wanted person in the Loris area Monday night.

According to Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson, officers with the HCPD’s street crimes unit and the U.S. Marshals received information that a wanted man was in the area.

Harrelson said the suspect was taken into custody in the 4500 block of Maple Street in Loris.

Information about the man’s identity and specific charges was not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly