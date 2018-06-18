Wanted man arrested in Loris area Monday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement have arrested a wanted person in the Loris area Monday night.

According to Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson, officers with the HCPD’s street crimes unit and the U.S. Marshals received information that a wanted man was in the area.

Harrelson said the suspect was taken into custody in the 4500 block of Maple Street in Loris.

Information about the man’s identity and specific charges was not immediately available.

