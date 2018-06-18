Developers want second chance at Murrells Inlet townhouse project

Residents are speaking out against a proposed development on Murrells Inlet Road. (Source: Aaron Ladd/WMBF)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Neighbors are pushing back against a proposed townhouse development on Murrells Inlet Road.

The new development would add 34 to 41 multi-family units to the area of Murrells Inlet Road near Macken Avenue.

Neighbors cited traffic congestion along the narrow roadway as their biggest concern with the new project.

“Unless the planning commission can do something about traffic on either side of this development, I’m against," said Stanley Golemo, a neighbor who lives just a few feet from the proposed construction site. "And if it ever came to a vote, I would vote against."

Developers attempted to build a 60-unit complex on the same ground in February 2018, but plans fell apart. The development community members will be meeting about Monday is smaller than the one proposed earlier this year.

However, community members say no matter the size, they don't want a new complex in the area.

"The biggest issue and the biggest concern if they put 31 townhomes across the street is going to be how can I get out of my driveway," said Steve Jandron, a neighbor who has lived on the road since 2015. "This road can’t handle it.”

Community members called their own meeting to voice concerns about the proposed addition for 6 p.m. Monday at the Murrells Inlet Community Center. The Georgetown Planning Commission will also hear concerns on Thursday.

