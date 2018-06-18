Tree in road blocks one lane of I-95 South in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The right lane of Interstate 95 South in Dillon County is closed due to a tree being in the roadway.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the tree is about 1.5 miles south of the North Carolina state line.

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s website states the tree was first reported at 5:08 p.m. Monday.

