Problems with Horry County Council chairman election cause concerns for some

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Johnny Gardner will take over as Horry County Council chairman in January after winning the June 12 contest against incumbent Mark Lazarus.More >>
Johnny Gardner will take over as Horry County Council chairman in January after winning the June 12 contest against incumbent Mark Lazarus.More >>
A four-day wait and 209 unaccounted-for votes in the election for Horry County Council chairman has left some people concerned about the integrity of future elections.More >>
A four-day wait and 209 unaccounted-for votes in the election for Horry County Council chairman has left some people concerned about the integrity of future elections.More >>
On Friday morning, the results of Tuesday’s election showed that challenger Johnny Gardner had beaten incumbent Mark Lazarus by a less than 1 percent margin.More >>
On Friday morning, the results of Tuesday’s election showed that challenger Johnny Gardner had beaten incumbent Mark Lazarus by a less than 1 percent margin.More >>
The results are officially in for the primary winners in Horry County. This came after a delay in certifying the votes because of eight machines being unaccounted for, according to the Horry County Election Commission.More >>
The results are officially in for the primary winners in Horry County. This came after a delay in certifying the votes because of eight machines being unaccounted for, according to the Horry County Election Commission.More >>
A recount is expected in two primary races, including the race to become the next chairman of the Horry County Council, according to Horry County Elections Director Sandy Martin.More >>
A recount is expected in two primary races, including the race to become the next chairman of the Horry County Council, according to Horry County Elections Director Sandy Martin.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
Actor Jason Momoa met with fans at the Denver Comic Con.More >>
Actor Jason Momoa met with fans at the Denver Comic Con.More >>