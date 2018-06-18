Bear spotted in Myrtle Beach found, released safely

A bear was spotted last week near Carver Street in Myrtle Beach. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A bear spotted in Myrtle Beach last Wednesday was safely captured and released, according to officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Authorities say the bear was released into the area of the Lewis Ocean Bays Heritage Preserve.

MBPD officers say they first saw the bear on Carver Street and asked for assistance from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR officials said bear sightings are a lot more common this time of the year because it's breeding season.

