FIRST ALERT: Heat index forecast to climb above 105 by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first round of dangerous heat of the season sets in on Tuesday and continues through the end of the week.

A few thunderstorms will rumble around in spots early Monday evening but will quickly subside after sunset. The rest of the night will be warm and muggy, with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s.

Tuesday marks the start of several days of excessive heat and humidity. Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will soar into the middle and upper 90s across the Pee Dee and range from 90 to 93 along the Grand Strand. The high temperatures will combine with increasing humidity to produce heat index values between 102 and 106. No cooling relief from thunderstorms is expected Tuesday, with a rain-free forecast and blazing sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the heat continue, with afternoon temperatures creeping up a few more degrees. Readings will climb into the lower 90s at the beach, and the upper 90s to near 100 across most of the inland areas. High humidity will once again push the heat index as high as 103 to 107.

Hot and humid weather will continue from Friday into the weekend, with temperatures only cooling slightly. High humidity will continue to result in the heat index reaching just over 100°. A few storms will develop from time to time from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Keep tabs on the latest weather updates and live radar with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

