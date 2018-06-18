Suspect charged in 2016 with sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds released on bond

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the four suspects arrested in March 2016 after two 4-year-old children told police they were sexually assaulted at multiple Horry County locations, including former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club Chez Joey, has bonded out of jail.

According to officials at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking office, 57-year-old Panteleimon “Peter” Spirakis was released from jail shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

Spirakis is charged with two counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Spirakis’ case is set for trial in August.

Lindsey Honeycutt, Ambrose Heavener and Anthony Strickland were also charged in connection with the case that put Spirakis in jail.

According to arrest warrants, all four suspects allegedly engaged in sex acts - including intercourse - with the two victims between December 2014 and April 2015.

Honeycutt and Strickland were both previously released to home detention. Online jail records state Heavener remains in jail under a $150,000 bond.

