Horses perish in barn fire

Robeson County, NC (WMBF) – Eight horses died Sunday night in a barn fire in Robeson County.

Red Springs Fire Chief John Ammons says his department was called to the fire around 9:40 Sunday night. When they arrived, more than half of the barn was on fire.

Built for 20 horses, the barn is located off Jockey Lane off Mt. Zion Church Road, according to Ammons.

He says it was housing 16 horses at the time of the fire; firefighters were able to rescue eight of them.

The other eight horses, Ammons says, succumbed to smoke inhalation. Each was either a thoroughbred, breeding horses or race horses, according to the chief.

The Red Springs Fire Department believes the blaze was started by an electrical malfunction.

Ammons says it took about an hour to get the fire under control. Firefighters were on scene until about 1 a.m., Monday.

