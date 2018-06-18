Non-profit organization assists families of the missing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The non-profit Cue Center for Missing Persons has assisted in finding the missing, advocating for their causes and supporting their families for over two decades, according to the organization’s website.

In addition to providing services for the missing and their families, CUE also offers college internships and youth mentoring programs. CUE relies entirely on donations and is staffed by volunteers who take no salary from the organization.

For more on the organization and information on how to donate, click here.

