Candidate for Florence City Council protesting results of election

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A candidate in the Florence City Council District 2 Democratic primary has filed a protest in regards to the results of the election, according to SC Democratic Party chairman Tray Robertson.

LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson was defeated by Pat Gibson-Hye Moore for the seat. According to Robertson, NeSmith-Jackson claims people who reside in District 1 were allowed to vote in District 2 at the Boys & Girls Club polling center, possibly impacting the final results.

NeSmith-Jackson’s protest hearing will be held Thursday. It is not known at this time where the hearing will take place.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.