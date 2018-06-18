Crews battle vehicle fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews battled a vehicle fire in the carport of a home in the 2000 block of Pineland Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Florence Fire Department.

Florence Fire and police responded to the incident at about 1:54 p.m., the release says. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to the house. Crews were on scene for about an hour.

No one was injured in the incident.

