Second suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting at Koyote Saloon

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect was arrested last week in connection to the deadly shooting at the Koyote Saloon on May 25, according to Cpt. John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department.

Joey Lee Henry, 30, of Green Sea, is charged with murder.

Harrelson confirms Henry was located and apprehended on June 15 by the HCPD, US Marshals Taskforce and the ATF Violent Crime/Gang Taskforce. Police have also charged 27-year-old Gary Lee Jackson with murder and other drug offenses in relation to the incident.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Reginald Washington. Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Koyote Saloon’s business license was revoked.

