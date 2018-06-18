More American Airlines flights at MYR canceled due to technical issues

More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues.

As of about 5:45 a.m. Monday, information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows four flights set to arrive at MYR from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are canceled. Five flights bound for Charlotte from MYR are also canceled.

A tweet PSA Airlines, a regional carrier of American Airlines, says American is providing support for those affected by the cancellations. If you are flying out of MYR, click here to check your flight status.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.