FIRST ALERT: Hot today, even hotter tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer hasn't even technically started, yet the summer-like heat and humidity will continue to reach uncomfortable levels the next few days.

We start off this morning with mugginess in the air. High temperatures reach near 87 along the Grand Strand but easily make it into the low 90s inland. The heat index will feel like 95 to 100 along the coast, but more like 102 to 105 inland. Rain chances remain low near 20 percent and favor spotty showers this evening in southern North Carolina and the Border Belt.

Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies into the middle to low 90s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The Heat index though reaches into the low 100s for the beaches, and close to 105-110 for inland areas. Rain chances remain near zero area-wide, so there will not be much, if any, rainy relief.

More heat continues through the Wednesday, with the heat index still above 100 for the Grand Strand and about 105 in the Pee Dee and Border Belt. A small chance for rain, about 20 percent begins to arrive later in the day, but better chances arrive heading into Thursday morning.

A more unsettled weather pattern begins, meaning chances of scattered storms and showers could provide relief during the afternoons for some.

