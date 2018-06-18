Six suspects wanted for armed robbery of Myrtle Beach hotel

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects.

According to an online posting from MBPD, the alleged armed robbery occurred at the Bermuda Sands at 104 North Ocean Boulevard. Police say the suspects may be operating a vehicle with Massachusetts tags.

If you have any information, call police at 843-918-1382.

