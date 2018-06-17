Pair of assaults at Scotland Correctional Institution in Laurinburg Sunday

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) - A pair of assaults at Scotland Correctional Institution sent an inmate and a correctional captain to outside medical facilities Sunday. According to a report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the incidents happened separately.

An inmate was reportedly found in his cell around lunchtime with injuries consistent with an assault. While interviewing inmates about the assault, a correctional captain was punched in the face by another inmate according to the release.

The report says neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

The incidents are now under internal investigation according to Communications Director Diana Kees. No other offenders or staff were injured during the incidents.

