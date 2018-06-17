Florence crews respond to car fire under carport Sunday afternoon

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A car fire in the 2000 block of Pineland Avenue in Florence was stifled before it could spread Sunday afternoon.

Florence Fire and Police Departments responded to the call to find the car engulfed in flames under the home's carport, according to Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.

Firefighters entered the home to check for fire extension and to search the residence for possible entrapment. None was home or injured at the time of the fire according to the report.

Authorities subdued the blaze in roughly 10 minutes.

