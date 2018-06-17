Georgetown Sheriffs investigating early morning shooting outside bar

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help after a man was shot early Sunday morning outside LoLo's Bar in Andrews.

According to a report released by GCSO, a 30-year-old man was wounded around 5 a.m. Sunday morning and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843)-546-5102.

