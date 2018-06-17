Coast RTA offers free rides for Fathers on Father's Day

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - In honor of Father's Day, Coast RTA is offering free rides on fixed routes for fathers and grandfathers on Sunday, June 17.

The bus system runs daily service in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

Coast RTA operates the following fixed routes: No. 1 – Conway Circulator; No 2 – Conway to Loris; No. 3 – Conway to Bucksport; No. 7 and No. 7 Express (7X) – Conway to Myrtle Beach; the No. 10 – Myrtle Beach Connector; the 15 North and 15 South, choice of routes with select stops along Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard from 82nd Avenue North to Market Common; and, the 16 and 16 Express (16X)

