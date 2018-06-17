Two men arrested Saturday after shooting at deputies during welfare check in Marion

MARION, SC (WMBF) - Two men are still in custody Sunday morning after a routine welfare check ended with the two suspects in handcuffs.

According to Marion County Captain Judith Baker, Demetrius Teyon Davis, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery in the first Degree. Delamare Metrone Brown, 45, was also reportedly arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery, first degree and possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

The report released Saturday says deputies knocked on the front and back doors of the home with no response. After hearing rustling inside deputies then knocked on the window on the home before a male suspect opened the blinds and yelled for police to identify themselves.

The officers identified themselves as Marion County deputies. The deputies then heard a gunshot and saw the window break according to the MCSO report. Shortly after, two male subjects exited the trailer and were detained.

Authorities reportedly found a large quantity of marijuana, ecstasy, and guns during a search of the residence.

