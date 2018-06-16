FIRST ALERT: Watching a weak disturbance off Yucatan, tropical development unlikely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cluster of storms in the southern Gulf of Mexico continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance does not have a defined center of circulation. It also is not in an environment to gather strength to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. The chances of becoming a tropical storm remain very low, only about 20%.

The impacts it will bring are gusty winds and heavy rain into Texas and southwest Louisiana by Sunday. Rainfall estimates are about 1 to 3 inches, winds could gust around 30 MPH and the severe weather threat remains low for southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. Tides along the Gulf Coast will be about 1 foot above astronomical levels according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA.

There is no threat or impacts from this system on the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.

Keep tabs on the latest weather updates and track the tropics with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.