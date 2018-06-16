FIRST ALERT: Watching a weak disturbance off Yucatan, tropical d - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Watching a weak disturbance off Yucatan, tropical development unlikely

NHC Saturday Evening Update for weak tropical disturbance. NHC Saturday Evening Update for weak tropical disturbance.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cluster of storms in the southern Gulf of Mexico continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. 

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance does not have a defined center of circulation. It also is not in an environment to gather strength to develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. The chances of becoming a tropical storm remain very low, only about 20%.

The impacts it will bring are gusty winds and heavy rain into Texas and southwest Louisiana by Sunday. Rainfall estimates are about 1 to 3 inches, winds could gust around 30 MPH and the severe weather threat remains low for southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. Tides along the Gulf Coast will be about 1 foot above astronomical levels according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA.

There is no threat or impacts from this system on the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.  

Keep tabs on the latest weather updates and track the tropics with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Recount confirms Gardner victory over Lazarus in Horry County Council race

    Recount confirms Gardner victory over Lazarus in Horry County Council race

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:40:22 GMT
    Source: Ian Klein/WMBFSource: Ian Klein/WMBF

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -  An official recount continued Saturday morning in the race for Horry County Council chairman. Tuesday's primary between Republican challenger Johnny Gardner and incumbent Mark Lazarus came down to a 1 percent differential which triggered an automatic recount according to South Carolina law. Voting officials arrived at the Horry County Voter Registration facility around 8 o'clock this morning and expect an announcement sometime this after...

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -  An official recount continued Saturday morning in the race for Horry County Council chairman. Tuesday's primary between Republican challenger Johnny Gardner and incumbent Mark Lazarus came down to a 1 percent differential which triggered an automatic recount according to South Carolina law. Voting officials arrived at the Horry County Voter Registration facility around 8 o'clock this morning and expect an announcement sometime this after...

    More >>

  • Tidelands Health participates in hurricane simulation drill

    Tidelands Health participates in hurricane simulation drill

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:50 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:50:33 GMT
    Source: Tidelands HealthSource: Tidelands Health
    Source: Tidelands HealthSource: Tidelands Health
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health and 17 other medical providers across the region participated in a two-day Hurricane preparedness drill beginning Saturday. The exercise will test the effectiveness of transport services during a medical evacuation simulated as if a Category 3 Hurricane stuck the the South Carolina coast.  The exercise, named Hurricane Palmetto, will use area Girl and Boy Scout troops to play patients being evacuated from Tidelands Waccamaw and Georget...More >>
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health and 17 other medical providers across the region participated in a two-day Hurricane preparedness drill beginning Saturday. The exercise will test the effectiveness of transport services during a medical evacuation simulated as if a Category 3 Hurricane stuck the the South Carolina coast.  The exercise, named Hurricane Palmetto, will use area Girl and Boy Scout troops to play patients being evacuated from Tidelands Waccamaw and Georget...More >>

  • Suspects wanted in connection to Saturday morning burglary, assault in Georgetown

    Suspects wanted in connection to Saturday morning burglary, assault in Georgetown

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 17:59:27 GMT

    GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for a pair of suspects after an alleged burglary and assault Saturday morning at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown. According to a GPD Facebook post, the suspects are 22-year-olds Kemondre "Fuzzy" Anderson and DiQiece Green. Both are wanted for burglary, kidnapping, petit larceny, malicious injury to property and assault and battery. According to the release, Anderson and Green forced their way into the female vic...

    More >>

    GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for a pair of suspects after an alleged burglary and assault Saturday morning at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown. According to a GPD Facebook post, the suspects are 22-year-olds Kemondre "Fuzzy" Anderson and DiQiece Green. Both are wanted for burglary, kidnapping, petit larceny, malicious injury to property and assault and battery. According to the release, Anderson and Green forced their way into the female vic...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly