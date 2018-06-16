Tidelands Health participates in hurricane simulation drill

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An official recount continued Saturday morning in the race for Horry County Council chairman. Tuesday's primary between Republican challenger Johnny Gardner and incumbent Mark Lazarus came down to a 1 percent differential which triggered an automatic recount according to South Carolina law. Voting officials arrived at the Horry County Voter Registration facility around 8 o'clock this morning and expect an announcement sometime this after...More >>
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for a pair of suspects after an alleged burglary and assault Saturday morning at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown. According to a GPD Facebook post, the suspects are 22-year-olds Kemondre "Fuzzy" Anderson and DiQiece Green. Both are wanted for burglary, kidnapping, petit larceny, malicious injury to property and assault and battery. According to the release, Anderson and Green forced their way into the female vic...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Protesters are holding a stand-in Saturday morning at the Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach calling for the animals to be retired. According to a release the group Myrtle Beach Compassionate Collective, a group dedicated to animal rights, claims the animals in captivity continue to psychologically suffer. "Over and over, visitors and federal inspectors have seen animals including baboons and bears pacing, rocking, and slowly going insane in Waccatee Zoo's ba...More >>
The four suspects charged in connection to a shooting that occurred around midnight Thursday outside Ripley’s Believe It or Not! appeared before a Myrtle Beach judge for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A spokeswoman said the company was “amazed” and “impressed” by the thoughtfulness of the idea.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the body of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
