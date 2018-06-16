Tidelands Health participates in hurricane simulation drill

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health and 17 other medical providers across the region participated in a two-day Hurricane preparedness drill beginning Saturday.

The exercise will test the effectiveness of transport services during a medical evacuation simulated as if a Category 3 Hurricane stuck the the South Carolina coast.

The exercise, named Hurricane Palmetto, will use area Girl and Boy Scout troops to play patients being evacuated from Tidelands Waccamaw and Georgetown.

