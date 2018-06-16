Suspects wanted in connection to Saturday morning burglary, assault in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Police are looking for a pair of suspects after an alleged burglary and assault Saturday morning at the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown.

According to a GPD Facebook post, the suspects are 22-year-olds Kemondre "Fuzzy" Anderson and DiQiece Green. Both are wanted for burglary, kidnapping, petit larceny, malicious injury to property and assault and battery.

According to the release, Anderson and Green forced their way into the female victim's apartment around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and assaulted her before taking her outside continuing the assault. The suspects then reportedly destroyed the victims cell phone. The victim is believed to be a friend of "Fuzzy" Anderson's.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black 4 door sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, according to GPD. They have also been scene in a gray SUV rental vehicle.

If anyone has information on Anderson and Green they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.

