Local group demands Waccatee Zoo release animals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Protesters are holding a stand-in Saturday morning at the Waccatee Zoo in Myrtle Beach calling for the animals to be retired. According to a release from the group Myrtle Beach Compassionate Collective, a group dedicated to animal rights, the animals in captivity continue to physically and psychologically suffer.

"Over and over, visitors and federal inspectors have seen animals including baboons and bears pacing, rocking, and slowly going insane in Waccatee Zoo's barren cages," says Myrtle Beach Compassionate Collective supporter, Jerri Gingrich.

"This roadside zoo has been an embarrassment to Myrtle Beach for years and must be closed down immediately."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has inspectors have cited the Waccatee Zoological Farm as recent as May 2017, urging the zoo operators to provide bears and primates with enclosures that would allow them to forage and engage in other natural behaviors. The report also states abnormal pacing behaviors in in several animals on multiple inspection days.

According to the release, no changes have been made to the enclosures as of March 28.

