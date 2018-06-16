GRAPHIC VIDEO: Van catches on fire Saturday morning - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Van catches on fire Saturday morning

By Aaron Ladd, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A van caught on fire at the intersection of Glenns Bay Road and Holmestown Road in Horry County Saturday morning. 

A viewer submitted video shows flames pouring out the sides of the car as fire fighters attempt to subdue the flames. Video is courtesy of Leo Gonzalez.

The driver escaped the van unharmed. 

