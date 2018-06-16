FIRST ALERT: Heat Index rises above 100 through midweek - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Heat Index rises above 100 through midweek

Heat Index values through the next few days. (WMBF) Heat Index values through the next few days. (WMBF)
Sunday afternoon heat index values. (WMBF) Sunday afternoon heat index values. (WMBF)
Muggy meter for this week stays sticky and humid (WMBF) Muggy meter for this week stays sticky and humid (WMBF)
Upcoming rain chances don't arrive until late week (WMBF) Upcoming rain chances don't arrive until late week (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer hasn't even technically started, yet the summer-like heat and humidity will continue to reach uncomfortable levels the next few days.

Monday: We start off the work week with mugginess in the air in the morning. High temperatures reach near 87 along the Grand Strand but easily make it into the low 90s inland. The heat index will feel like 95 to 100 along the coast, but more like 102 to 105 inland. Rain chances remain low near 20% and favor spotty showers Monday evening in southern North Carolina and the Border Belt. 

Tuesday: Likely the HOTTEST day of the week. Temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies into the middle to low 90s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The Heat index though reaches into the low 100s for the beaches, and close to 105-110 for inland areas. Rain chances remain near 0% area-wide, so there will not be much, if any, rainy relief.  

Wednesday: More heat continues through the day, with the heat index still above 100 for the Grand Strand and about 105 in the Pee Dee and Border Belt. A small chance for rain, about 20% begins to arrive later in the day, but better chances arrive heading into Thursday morning. 

Late Week: A more unsettled weather pattern begins, meaning chances of scattered storms and showers could provide relief during the afternoons for some. 

Track the temperature trend hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather App. Download it for free.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h
ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • More American Airlines flights at MYR canceled due to technical issues

    More American Airlines flights at MYR canceled due to technical issues

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:07 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:07:03 GMT
    More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)
    More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues (Source: NBC News)

    More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues. As of about 5:45 a.m. Monday, information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows four flights set to arrive at MYR from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are canceled. Five flights bound for Charlotte from MYR are also canceled.

    More >>

    More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues. As of about 5:45 a.m. Monday, information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows four flights set to arrive at MYR from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are canceled. Five flights bound for Charlotte from MYR are also canceled.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Hot today, even hotter tomorrow

    FIRST ALERT: Hot today, even hotter tomorrow

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:31:54 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    Summer hasn't even technically started, yet the summer-like heat and humidity will continue to reach uncomfortable levels the next few days. We start off this morning with mugginess in the air. High temperatures reach near 87 along the Grand Strand but easily make it into the low 90s inland. The heat index will feel like 95 to 100 along the coast, but more like 102 to 105 inland.

    More >>

    Summer hasn't even technically started, yet the summer-like heat and humidity will continue to reach uncomfortable levels the next few days. We start off this morning with mugginess in the air. High temperatures reach near 87 along the Grand Strand but easily make it into the low 90s inland. The heat index will feel like 95 to 100 along the coast, but more like 102 to 105 inland.

    More >>

  • Six suspects wanted for armed robbery of Myrtle Beach hotel

    Six suspects wanted for armed robbery of Myrtle Beach hotel

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:18:27 GMT
    The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects (Source: MBPD)The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects (Source: MBPD)
    The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects (Source: MBPD)The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects (Source: MBPD)

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects. According to an online posting from MBPD, the alleged armed robbery occurred at the Bermuda Sands at 104 North Ocean Boulevard.

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects. According to an online posting from MBPD, the alleged armed robbery occurred at the Bermuda Sands at 104 North Ocean Boulevard.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly