FIRST ALERT: Heat Index rises above 100 through midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer hasn't even technically started, yet the summer-like heat and humidity will continue to reach uncomfortable levels the next few days.

Monday: We start off the work week with mugginess in the air in the morning. High temperatures reach near 87 along the Grand Strand but easily make it into the low 90s inland. The heat index will feel like 95 to 100 along the coast, but more like 102 to 105 inland. Rain chances remain low near 20% and favor spotty showers Monday evening in southern North Carolina and the Border Belt.

Tuesday: Likely the HOTTEST day of the week. Temperatures soar under mostly sunny skies into the middle to low 90s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The Heat index though reaches into the low 100s for the beaches, and close to 105-110 for inland areas. Rain chances remain near 0% area-wide, so there will not be much, if any, rainy relief.

Wednesday: More heat continues through the day, with the heat index still above 100 for the Grand Strand and about 105 in the Pee Dee and Border Belt. A small chance for rain, about 20% begins to arrive later in the day, but better chances arrive heading into Thursday morning.

Late Week: A more unsettled weather pattern begins, meaning chances of scattered storms and showers could provide relief during the afternoons for some.

Track the temperature trend hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather App. Download it for free.

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.