FIRST ALERT: Heat Index rises above 100 through midweek

More American Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport are canceled Monday due to technical issues. As of about 5:45 a.m. Monday, information from flymyrtlebeach.com shows four flights set to arrive at MYR from Charlotte Douglas International Airport are canceled. Five flights bound for Charlotte from MYR are also canceled.More >>
Summer hasn't even technically started, yet the summer-like heat and humidity will continue to reach uncomfortable levels the next few days. We start off this morning with mugginess in the air. High temperatures reach near 87 along the Grand Strand but easily make it into the low 90s inland. The heat index will feel like 95 to 100 along the coast, but more like 102 to 105 inland.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating six armed robbery suspects. According to an online posting from MBPD, the alleged armed robbery occurred at the Bermuda Sands at 104 North Ocean Boulevard.More >>
It’s been one year since the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, viewed by millions on Facebook Live. One year later, the city is facing the issue of these violent crimes, but Mayor Brenda Bethune remains confident on the city’s public safety efforts.More >>
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help after a man was shot early Sunday morning outside LoLo's Bar in Andrews. According to a report released by GCSO, a 30-year-old man was wounded around 5 a.m. Sunday morning and transported to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843)-546-5102. Copyright 2018. WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Prosecutors say the 31-year-old kicked the victim, broke his ribs and strangled him.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.More >>
We have breaking news out of Gibson County.More >>
