FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity build through this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We start off this morning with a bit of patchy fog inland and in the South Strand, but look forward to lower rain chances and plenty of mugginess through the weekend.

Slightly drier air filters in for the weekend, helping reduce the rain chances. Only expect one or two afternoon storms both today and Sunday.

Temperatures will climb with upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will approach 100 in spots inland!

Heat will be the story early next week. Expect 90s area wide Monday through Wednesday. The afternoon heat index will top 100 each day!

Keep tabs on the latest weather updates and temperatures trend with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.